Tituss Burgess turned out to be surprisingly fragile when looking at Watch What Occurs Dwell on Sunday. The Emmy nominee did not recognize host Andy Cohen, who asked him if he was with his Dolemite Is My Title co-star Eddie Murphy, whom Cohen said was “very problematic for gays on one level.” ,

Burgess assured Bravo viewers that Murphy “was no problem for Tituss,” and when Cohen asked him to repeat one thing, he whispered to his visitor colleague Laverne Cox, “Go on, lady. Make your present.”

So that you can’t imagine the stress between Burgess and Cohen, the actor had to say this on Instagram when a fan asked about his perceived annoyance:

She could be a messy queen! I clearly mentioned it! He doesn’t care that he knows both! He shouldn’t forget that his discussion gift is not an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists talk about artwork and have a little fun. NO place to pick up outdated rumors or launch a destructive star press. Sunday was a show of ratchet behavior from a neatly related man who apparently disregarded one of his visitors. If you had just taken the time to know who I was and never assumed I was the character I was playing on TV, he would find out how to do a correct interview in every way! I received four Emmy nominations for the performance! NOT for being myself. He was lucky to have my mind and Christian values ​​that day. Keep it stylish all the time. If you are connected with various gifted celebrities, you will not be gifted, but will be associated with various well-known celebrities! He should rip an Anderson Cooper website and find ways to do his job.

Cohen spoke briefly about the drama throughout his Sirius XM radio that was present on Monday, including the fact that Burgess left the studio briefly and did not even stop the guest book signal.

“He ran out of there,” said Cohen. “Didn’t signal an e-book to the visitor. He ran out. He said, “He knows I was here.” He mentioned this to those who want to signal the visitor e-book. It was one more thing. “

This leaves us with a few questions: If Cohen is understood to ask many of these questions, has Burgess overreacted? And can Cohen tackle the Kerfuffle on Monday night? Then press PLAY on the awkward clip above Write a comment along with your ideas below.