Advertisement

The African continent is a “blind spot” for covering humanitarian crises fueled by the climate emergency, according to a new analysis [pdf].

Madagascar’s chronic food crisis, where 2.6 million people were affected by drought in 2019, topped the list of 10 of the most underreported crises last year, according to the annual survey by Care International.

Others include Zambia, a country on the front line of the climate emergency, with 2.3 million people having difficulty eating due to the drought, and Kenya, which received only 20% of the expected precipitation in 2019, and where 1.1 million people were hungry both during floods and drought. .

Advertisement

Last year, climate activism led by Swedish teen Greta Thunberg dominated headlines in the northern hemisphere, but the suffering of millions of people in food poverty caused by global warming in the south was not not covered, according to research.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, nine of the ten countries in which at least one million people have been affected by natural or man-made disasters to receive the least media attention were in Africa, where temperatures are rising twice as much as the world average.

“We are seeing growing links between the effects of human-induced climate change and the longevity and complexity of humanitarian crises,” said Sally Austin, international head of emergency operations at Care. “From Madagascar to Lake Chad via North Korea, the majority of the crises classified in our report are partly the consequence of the decrease in natural resources, the increase in extreme weather events and global warming more generally.”

“What the report does is highlight the 10 countries that have received the least media coverage. Is it because people are not interested in reading about it? Should we be thinking, “Is this good enough?” “

North Korea and Eritrea, two very secret states with limited press freedom and limited reporting, were also on the list.

“The increased public attention for the global climate crisis is encouraging, but we must ensure that the conversation is not limited to the global north and the much-needed transformations,” said Austin.

The most publicized countries in the humanitarian crisis were Syria and Yemen and the Democratic Republic of Congo, all of the countries where the conflict is ongoing.

For its fourth annual survey, Care used the Meltwater group to monitor and analyze 2.4 million online sources, in English, French, German, Spanish and Arabic. A list of 40 humanitarian crises to which a million people have been affected was followed from January 2019 to November 15.

A Central African soldier patrols the Birao market in the Central African Republic in November 2019, where thousands of people have died in armed conflict. Photography: Camille Laffont / AFP via Getty Images

Other countries included the Central African Republic, which was ranked second after Madagascar, due to the ongoing conflict; Burundi, where instability causes displacement and 1.7 million people are hungry; and Burkina Faso, where a quarter of the population, 5.2 million, is affected by the escalation of violence.

Ethiopia, one of the most drought-prone countries in the world, where 7.9 million people suffer from a cycle of disasters, hunger and displacement due to the contraction of Lake Chad, is also reported to have been on the list.

The report found a correlation between media coverage and funding received: three of the 10 most underreported crises in the report are also on the UN’s 2019 list of the most underfunded emergencies.

.

Advertisement