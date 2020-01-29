Advertisement

Australian federal police have accessed journalists’ metadata 20 times and obtained six warrants to identify the sources of these journalists in the past year.

The data are included in the federal government’s report on the use of telecommunications data by law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes and monitor fiscal year 2018-2019.

Under data retention law, law enforcement must obtain a warrant to access a journalist’s historical telecommunications metadata – including information about who he called, when he called, or his information of location.

Journalists subject to the warrant do not know that a warrant has been requested or issued, but a public interest advocate appointed by the Prime Minister may comment on whether to issue or refuse the warrant.

AFP was the only law enforcement agency to seek warrants to track down sources during the fiscal year, and it happened in a year when AFP raided ABC and the home of News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst in connection with government leaks. information.

These high-profile raids led to a campaign by a wide range of media in Australia, including Guardian Australia, for greater press freedom, and resulted in two parliamentary inquiries into press freedom.

At the end of last year, the Right to Know coalition proposed legislative changes to the joint intelligence and security committee that would exempt journalists from criminal responsibility for good faith reporting. It would also make the journalist’s information warrants questionable, where the journalist could present evidence or contest the warrant request.

After last year’s raids, AFP received an instruction from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to examine the implications of the public interest before investigating the leaks of journalists.

The number of mandates requested is triple, but the amount of data requested has overall decreased compared to the two mandates issued and 58 authorizations during the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The report also reveals, for the first time, how law enforcement is using the government’s new anti-encryption legislation passed in late 2018.

AFP made five requests for technical assistance to technology companies, while the New South Wales police issued two Tars.

Tars are notices sent to tech companies or individuals who request voluntary assistance to investigate a serious crime. It is a step below that requires compliance with a technical assistance notice, under penalty of fines of up to $ 10 million or prison terms for individuals.

The highly secret nature of the notices means that it is not disclosed which companies were involved or which assistance was offered. The report found that the offenses under investigation which required businesses to provide a means of obtaining otherwise encrypted data included cybercrime, homicide, illegal drug offenses, organized crime, theft and telecommunications.

The number of metadata submissions remained relatively stable, at 295,691 for the year, compared to 301,124 for the previous year. The majority of these authorizations related to illegal drug offenses, fraud or homicide.

The cost to the telecommunications industry of managing the data retention regime on behalf of law enforcement continued to decrease in 2018-2019, falling to $ 17 million from $ 35 million the previous year. The amount of money recovered from law enforcement was $ 7.4 million. The total cost of the program since its implementation in 2015 has been $ 229 million for telecommunications companies, and $ 46.5 million has been recovered from law enforcement.

