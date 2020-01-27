Afghanistan - Affected Veterans for America campaigns to end war

Advertisement

(Mike Segar / Reuters)

Concerned America veterans, best known for fighting for the VA, are now looking to end this “endless war”.

Indian Wells, California – Statistics jumps sideways: 69 percent of veterans support the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) is part of Stand Together, the network of political groups allied with Charles Koch, and has generally focused in the past on issues related to the Department of Veterans Affairs. But this year, the group is ready to take a big step into the broader foreign policy discussion and launch a campaign to end US military operations in Afghanistan.

“The core group responsible for September 11 was either captured or killed, and this endless war continues,” said CVA’s Nate Anderson, during a lecture to the Koch network’s wealthy donors on the Winter meeting of the group. “The fact that two-thirds of the war veterans in Afghanistan say that this war is not worth fighting tells you everything you need to know about its futility.”

“We have reached a turning point as a military and veteran community,” said Anderson, who serves as a warrant officer and green beret in the U.S. Army National Guard and has been deployed in Afghanistan, the Caribbean, South America, and Central America east – in a subsequent interview. “We have been in this conflict for 18 years now and literally a new generation, a generation that was not even born on September 11th, is fighting the war that started then. And from a social and cultural point of view, this is a very worrying reality . “

“The opportunity is especially ripe right now,” said Will Ruger, vice president of research and politics at the Charles Koch Institute and himself an officer in the maritime reserve and veteran of Afghanistan. “Ambassador (Zalmay) Khalizad is actively trying to find a way to end this conflict, at least for the United States. There is really an opportunity to say, “You are not alone, President Trump and Ambassador Khalizad. There are groups who want us to end this.”

Like the Koch network’s efforts to reform the criminal justice system, efforts to end the Afghan war required an unusual temporary alliance with a former enemy. In a video at the conference, Dan Caldwell, CEO of CVA, spoke about working with Jon Soltz, the chairman of VoteVets, an advanced veterans organization. The two organizations once fought like cats and dogs for suggestions to give veterans more options to leave the VA system and get treatment from private hospitals. In the video, Soltz, who sits next to Caldwell, explains: “With the kind permission of (CVA) we kicked the VA in the ass.” However, both veteran groups share the concern about protracted wars and the building of nations, as well as the feeling that Congress has given the executive too much control over the use of military force.

Last week CVA launched a new campaign under the motto “End Endless Wars”. It includes a $ 1.5 million purchase of television advertising aimed at bringing our troops home from Afghanistan and creating the conditions for leaders in Washington to rethink how our country is dealing with its foreign policy , “You can see the ad here; In it, a large number of veterans speak in front of the camera and defend themselves against the war in terms that are understandably often full of emotions.

CVA has calibrated this campaign to maximize its impact in a high profile presidential campaign year. “In states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, military families have experienced devastating casualty rates from these wars,” says Anderson. “Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are also battlefield states in the upcoming elections. You better believe candidates from both parties will listen to what these families have to say. “

During the Koch meeting, a grim assessment of the effectiveness of US efforts in the country, carried out by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, commonly referred to as “Afghanistan Papers”, was given as vivid evidence that a non-partisan foreign policy establishment did so the country failed fundamentally.

“The difference between a Bill Kristol on the right and a Samantha Power or Anne-Marie Slaughter on the left is not that big,” said Ruger. The Americans were “told a kind of story about America and what America had to do, and the consequences of this (approach) do not match the story that was told. , , , Nate and I both served in Afghanistan and we knew a lot of it was happening. One of the answers to the Afghanistan papers I’ve heard from many veterans is, “Duh! We knew it! “

An end-of-war effort led by veterans is likely to be perceived significantly differently than the leftist anti-war movement that has been in existence since September 11th – the demonstrators of Code Pink, Michael Moore, Hollywood stars, etc. polls and the rapid development Decreased interest in the war after Barack Obama’s election suggests that these people were against George W. Bush rather than the war itself, and CVA’s motives are not clearly so biased. Ruger emphasizes that the group doesn’t even see itself as an “anti-war” or “anti-interventionist”. “It’s just not in our DNA … We start from the basis of realism and realism over the nature of the world,” he says.

The financial cost of war is not at the heart of CVA’s reasoning, but it is one element. The Iraq and Afghanistan wars have already prompted the U.S. government to spend $ 6.4 trillion – about $ 5.4 trillion in costs of the Department of Defense, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, and an estimated $ 1 trillion Dollars needed to cover the country will have obligations to American veterans of these wars in the coming decades. The total cost of U.S. efforts in World War II was $ 4.1 trillion adjusted for inflation.

This high price, the attendant toll on people, and the lack of progress or a final in Afghanistan speak against the continuation of the war. But despite all efforts to engage veterans and military families, the seven-digit advertising, and the CVA meeting with members of Congress, it’s fair to wonder if the success of the group’s efforts boils down to convincing just one man: President Trump ,

“We are really encouraged by what candidate Trump said and what President Trump confirmed. He still needs to work through many of the things he said, but we believe his gut is in the right place,” said Anderson. “We agree with his gut. (But) this foreign policy establishment has really compromised his ability to enforce those gut feelings about Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.”

