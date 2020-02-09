Advertisement

Two U.S. soldiers were killed and six injured in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province when an Afghan soldier in uniform opened fire late Saturday, the U.S. military said.

A member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, Ajmal Omer, said the shooter was killed.

In the 18 years of protracted war in Afghanistan, Afghan soldiers in the national army have launched numerous attacks on their allies.

Advertisement

An Afghan defense minister, who was not identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the gunman was an Afghan soldier who had argued with the US military before the fire opened. He was not a Taliban infiltrator, the official said.

The US military said in a statement: “A person in Afghan uniform opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces with a machine gun. We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown. “

Omer, who is a member of the Provincial Council, is from the Sherzad district in Nangarhar province, where the incident occurred. An Afghan soldier was injured.

The U.S. military said American and Afghan military personnel were shot at during an operation in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Last July two US soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier in southern Kandahar province. The gunman was wounded and arrested. Three US military personnel were injured in September when an Afghan civilian police officer also shot at a military convoy in Kandahar.

The incident happened when Washington tried to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met Taliban representatives in the Middle East of Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostility and to sign a peace agreement to start negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to the peace talks and said US soldiers were not meant to act as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“We have made tremendous progress in Afghanistan thanks to the determination and bravery of our warriors, and peace talks are now taking place.”