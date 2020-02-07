AEW's usual doctor not present on Chris Jericho cruise

Advertisement

AEW stars headed for the Chris Jericho Cruise and everyone had a great time. There were no injuries to report, but that doesn’t mean there were no injured wrestlers on the boat.

The Wrestling Observer newsletter noted that many AEW stars were beaten up on the Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea. They also didn’t have the company’s usual doctor on board for some reason. He was definitely missing.

Some of the wrestlers were physically beaten up when the ring on which the boat was built made it very difficult. There were no serious injuries, but some told us they wished Dr. Michael Sampson was there and praised him that he could put them back together after bumps and bruises.

Pro wrestling is always an effective form of entertainment. If you add the element of being on a cruise ship, it can be very unpredictable. Apparently the ring didn’t make it easy for them either.

It was not noticed that AEW had no doctor on the cruise, only that Sampson was absent.

