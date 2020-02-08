AEW Star tuned to Miss Dynamite next week

Advertisement

AEW’s squad is full of stars who bring their own unique fans. Some wrestlers have entered AEW with little American following, but that is changing quickly. Hikaru Shida has impressed fans in AEW since her debut, but has returned to Japan for a while.

Shida uploaded a short video to let fans know that she is going back to Japan. She has a match next Thursday and thanked everyone for their support.

She’ll only be gone for six days, but she’ll still miss Dynamite next week. Hikaru Shida also thanked fans for continuing to support All Elite Wrestling.

AEW will allow certain stars to continue working with other companies. You obviously negotiated something with Hikaru Shida so that she could work with AEW in Japan and the United States. However, it will be back, which is the important part.