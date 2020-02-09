AEW Star spent a lot of time outside of the script during Dynamite this week

Advertisement

MJF gave Cody Rhodes 10 lashes to shut down AEW Dynamite this week. Then he was attacked by someone who was thought to be a fan in the final moments of the show.

During wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez announced that it was Frankie Kazarian who overtook MJF and Wardlow at the end of Dynamite. He apparently did this without anyone telling him.

“It was Kasarian. Yes, it was Kasarian. I don’t know all the details about what happened, but I understand that it wasn’t even planned. I think Kazarian thought it made no sense that no one was following MJF, so he went after him, and so the show went up in the air. I guess nobody recognized him because you only saw the back of his head, but that was Kazarian. “

This is further proof that AEW stars can really play their own music on Dynamite. Apparently no one told Frankie Kazarian to jump MJF and Wardlow, so he took it upon himself to do it.

It’s good that he’s really good friends with his bosses, otherwise it wouldn’t have gone so well. It also makes us wonder what Vince McMahon would do if one of his superstars tried the same thing on RAW.

