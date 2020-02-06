AEW Star reacts to dynamite after losing teeth

Advertisement

AEW Dynamite offered a lot of action this week, including some segments that were difficult to see. The final segment of the show saw Cody Rhodes’ 10 lashes, but Yuka Sakazaki against Britt Baker also included a cramped ending.

After Sakazaki’s surprise win over Baker, AEW’s local heel dentist got down to work. She knocked Yuka down and then let her bite the rope that it was a curb before stamping her head.

It wasn’t long before Yuka Sakazaki spat out blood and a tooth. After Dynamite, Yuka tweeted:

The missing tooth was healed by a doctor

Gums hurt

My heart hurts

This was a great way to welcome Yuka Sakazaki to AEW Dynamite. We probably haven’t seen the last of her because she owes Brit Baker a receipt.