AEW Dynamite returns to Boston

AEW launched Dynamite in Washington, DC. It wasn’t long before they sold out an arena in Boston. Now it goes back.

The company announced Monday morning that they will return to Boston on April 15. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, making them the perfect gifts for Valentine’s Day.

#AEWDynamite returns to BOSTON!

Wednesday April 15 @AgganisArena

Tickets start at $ 30 and will be sold on Friday, February 14th at 12:00 noon EST

All event lists and ticket details can be found at http://www.AEWTIX.com.

AEW Dynamite will find its way through the USA with Dynamite. The elite mentioned how beautiful California is in spring. It appears that they are in Boston on the east coast for another show before heading west.