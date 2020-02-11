AEW does not allow stars to work at a large NJPW event

Advertisement

AEW and NJPW do not have a labor agreement, although both companies could benefit in the long term. New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to Madison Square Garden. Wrestle and Dynasty will take place in New York on Saturday, August 22nd, but they won’t have AEW’s help.

During wrestling Observer radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are not allowed to appear at NJPW’s upcoming MSG event.

“There will be no Jericho and there will be no Moxley on this show. Their contracts do not allow them to make New Japan in the United States unless there is a formal relationship between the two sides beforehand. Even that I don’t understand – I can tell you now that it is not 100% Jericho, not Moxley. “

Madison Square Garden is a very expensive venue, but also very important and a great status symbol for any business. AEW wants to have a show on MSG at some point, but they won’t let two of their biggest launches help NJPW sell the world’s most famous arena.

