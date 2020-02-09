AEW apparently drops the collective nightmare angle with new video

Advertisement

Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong called themselves the Nightmare Collective. They introduced a new member named Mel and shaved their head. Then they moved into Death Match veteran Doctor Luther. Now this angle is apparently no longer.

Rhodes has previously uploaded a video that highlights some profound psychological issues. It seemed like the Nightmare Collective was going through some kind of next phase. Now it seems that they have split up.

Awesome Kong has been written off television and has been announced to be injured. She has the last season of GLOW for filming.

It is unclear what will happen to Mel and Doctor Luther, but Brandi Rhodes had returned to herself this week on Dynamite when she ran away during her husband’s lashes.

Now this new video seems to indicate that the Nightmare Collective gimmick is finally gone. Brandi Rhodes lights a box with objects that represent this angle.

You could always come back to the idea of ​​Nightmare Collective later because this is professional wrestling. It looks like the AEW CBO on Dynamite is back to its old baby face self.