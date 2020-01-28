Aerosmith to perform 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park

Advertisement

Aerosmith will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a big show in its hometown at Boston’s Fenway Park in September.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have just had a memorable weekend during which they performed at the MusiCares Person of the Year event, where they were the guests of honor, and at the 2020 Grammy Awards. September 18 show at Fenway Park promises to be a “unique representation of a night in life”. The Boston Extreme Rockers will lend their support.

The following night, September 19, a group of Boston native veterans and youth, New Kids on the Block, will make the headlines in Fenway Park as part of a weekend celebration at the Red Sox home. Bell Biv DeVoe, also from Boston, will support this show.

Tickets for the Aerosmith show will go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m.ET. Fans can also pick up tickets here. The New Kids on the Block concert will go on sale two hours later at noon ET. The presales for the two shows begin Tuesday, January 28.

It was a tumultuous week for Aerosmith. While they occurred at the two high profile events mentioned above, they were also chased by longtime member Joey Kramer.

The drummer, who had been out of concert for several months due to injuries, continued for reinstatement in the group. His offer was turned down by a judge, and Aerosmith performed both ceremonies without him. However, Kramer accompanied Aerosmith to the MusiCares event, posing on the red carpet and accepting the honor of the person of the year with the rest of the group.

It is unclear whether Kramer will join Aerosmith for the 50th anniversary show at Fenway Park. The group also has more residency shows in Las Vegas, starting with a two-week stay starting this Friday, January 31, and also including a few weeks in late May and early June.

