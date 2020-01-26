Aerosmith and Run DMC reunite for explosive Grammys performances

Advertisement

Photo credit: Hollywood Reporter

The ace Staples Center is still steaming from the iconic collaboration between the legendary rock group Aerosmith and pioneers of hip hop Run DMC. Admire a fiery backdrop, the performance started with Aerosmith delivering their 1993 hit “Living on the edge”. Shortly after, they were joined on stage by Joseph “Run” Simmons and Daryl “DMC” McDaniels for a catchy performance of their timeless classic “Take this path”.

Written by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, the song was originally released as the second single from the 1975 Aerosmith album Toys in the attic. Pointing to number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1977, “Walk This Way” was part of a series of hit singles for the group in the 1970s. It was not until 1986, when the song was taken over by Run DMC for their album Raising Hell that the song exploded. Shortly after, the song unexpectedly took over and gained wide circulation on urban and rock radios. In addition, his accompanying video has become a staple on MTV.

This revival marks the beginning of the fusion of hip hop and hip rock, which has become the now popular sub-genre of rap rock. “Take this path“Became an international success and won the awards of both groups for Best Rap Rap in 1987 Soul Train Music Awards. The hip hop version of “Walk This Way” appeared earlier on the Billboard Hot 100 as the original version, peaking at number 4. It was also one of the first big hip hop singles in the UK, peaking at number 8. By the end of the performance, there was a the Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number 24 lifted in honor of the deceased tall Kobe Bryant.

