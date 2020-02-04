Aeko Brown, 2 months old, gets drunk with milk and sleeps in a delightful new photo posted by Ammika Harris

Advertisement

Sleep! Ammika Harris picked up her Instagram story and captured her adorable little boy Aeko Brown, who was completely out of action after a healthy dose of milk!

Too cute for sentences! Ammika Harris essentially snapped the most lovable picture of her son, Aeko BrownOn February 3, the baby was fast asleep with a children’s bottle in his mouth after his mother, 26, had fed it. Aeko, two months, dreamed in his mother’s arms and couldn’t have worked better in peace. Together with his eyes tightly closed and his face shows so calm, Ammika – which Aeko tells Chris BrownThe 30-year-old took the opportunity to use the image of her Instagram story for more than 750,000 followers. “Drinked milk,” she labeled the snapshot. However, this is not a shock for the brand new mother of a child!

In the early hours of January 26th, Ammika shared Aeko Naper’s cutest clip. The three-second clip confirmed the newborn in a state of bliss and serenity as he received a lot of sleep while wrapped in the softest, most cozy blanket. Ammika, like any other infatuated mother, just raved about how cute he looked in a state of complete leisure, and described the footage as follows: “I really like you more than life.”

It’s safe to say that Ammika’s social media are basically turning more and more to their little son. Before showing the clip of her sleeping boy, Ammika went to her Instagram again on January 23 to grab one of her son’s sweetest elements – indeed! The candy clip from Ammika’s Instagram story confirmed Aeko’s tiny foot, as it was gently surrounded by Ammika’s well-cared for digits. Aeko’s foot was practically the same size as Ammika’s thumb and just showed how small it actually is!

Every new representative on Ammika’s social media offers a further insight into her life together with her little boy. Followers love to see the proud mother raving about her son. Much like their former employee Chris, followers can make sure you see photos like this properly in the long run – they just can’t usually wait!