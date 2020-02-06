Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Put yourself together to satisfy The Flintstones another time. Warner Bros. Animation is working with Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions on a prime-time cartoon comedy for adults based primarily on the cartoon collection, TVLine’s sister publication Selection studies.

Hanna-Barbera’s authentic Flintstones – which did the exploits of the married cavemen Fred and Wilma Flintstone together with their friends, descendants and giant pets – were broadcast on ABC for 166 episodes from 1960 to 1966. It was even the first animated gift to be nominated for the Excellent Comedy Collection at the Primetime Emmys in 1961.

Together with The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Present (1971–1972) and The Flintstone Comedy Present (1981–1982), more than 10 follow-up collections and spinoffs were broadcast over the next few years. We also saw the long-lived characters reinterpreted in a number of live action films, with John Goodman and Elizabeth Perkins initially taking on the roles of Fred and Wilma in 1994.

Advertisement

And this is not the primary point in time when the normal cave dwelling has tried to return to television in recent years. Household Man’s creator, Seth MacFarlane, was given permission in 2011 to restart Flintstones, but it was by no means successful.

Would you watch this latest attempt at restarting Flintstones? Press PLAY on the intro (and outro) of the Unique Collection to get these nostalgic juices flowing Write a comment along with your ideas.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq7noaMwLfg (/ embed)