Advertisement

Adult Mom’s latest album was 2017s Soft Spots and they have spent the past few years covering some good songs – from Green Day, the Swell Season, Laura Stevenson and Taylor Swift – and getting out of a difficult label situation , Today the group led by Stevie Knipe releases a new original song, “Berlin”, before their upcoming tour with Palehound. “Berlin” is all warm tones and thoughtful memories. “Sit in the car that is parked in the dark. Hearing rain falls on the roof. ”Knipe sings in the chorus, and her voice echoes as the song clicks into place.

“’Berlin’ is a song whose filming took over a year. It’s about dealing with the loss of an important friendship without knowing the exact cause of the loss, ”Knipe told the Gray Estates. “The loss recalls moments like the first meeting, the moment you approached that person, sang a hole in the dormitories, drank beer in a bathroom, and of course the complete paralysis associated with the loss. It’s about being between healed and not healed and doing my best to calculate the reasons why she left. “

Hear it below.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve4t2fTz1U0 (/ embed)

Tour dates (with Palehound):

27.02. Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – back room

29.02. Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

03/01 New Orleans, LA @ Banks St. Bar *

03/03 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

03/04 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

03/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

03/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

03/10 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

12.3. Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

13.3. Seattle, WA @ The Sunset Tavern

Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

18.3. Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

19.3. Kansas City, MO @ The Rino *

03/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

21.3. Chicago, IL @ Schubas

22.3. Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

24.03. Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

25.03. Montreal, QBC @ Bar Le Ritz

26.03. New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

27.03. Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

28.03. Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

04/09 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/10 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

04/11 Portland, ME @ Space 538

* – For adult mothers only

“Berlin” is now available from Lauren Records.