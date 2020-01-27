Adult gay artist Armond Rizzo is dragging the studio to pay more than the lows

Advertisement

Armand Rizzo – Twitter posted here.

Adult film director Armond Rizzo dumped his 320,000 social media fans over the weekend after receiving an offer from a studio that pays their lows less than their highs. (Note: unfriendly language to come)

If you’re wondering which site I’m talking about, it’s @BlacksOnBoys such a shame … lost my respect.

Advertisement

– Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

Tweeted Rizzo: “It never happened to me, but there is a studio that is interested in me and what I discovered about them is breathtaking. They pay the lows much less than the summits n excuse the site is more dominant … If you are wondering which site I am talking about, it is @BlacksOnBoys such a shame … lost my respect.

For @BlacksOnBoys, if you’re wondering what my answer is to work for you, I think you’re smart enough to know, it’s going to be a big NO THANK YOU! I don’t care that you even increased my fees. It’s just unfair that you pay less and for that I refuse to work for you!

– Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

Rizzo also recorded a 25-minute show to its subscribers on the situation:

Rizzo subscribers have contacted support:

I worked for @BlacksOnBoys at the time as a top, and I had to demand a higher salary, it was a crappy business at the time. I would have preferred to go down but they did not want black stockings. Honestly, I didn’t know that the stockings were underpaid, I swore that the white boots did more.

– 🅱🅻🅰🆃🅸🅽🅾🐷🅱🅾🆃🆃🅾🅼 (@BlatinoBottom) January 25, 2020

You know how many scenes I did where I did all the fucking work because the top is as lazy as fucking.

– Armond Rizzo (@ArmondRizzoXXX) January 25, 2020

It’s crazy !!!! I think with all the work the stockings do, they should be paid more every time! It’s always crazy for me that people still don’t realize how much preparation and work there really is. Fuck that studio girl!

– Slevinus Artarius (@slevinusatarius) January 26, 2020

Rizzo recently won the GayVN 2020 award for “Social Media Star”.

Advertisement