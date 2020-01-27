Adriana Lima talks about the changing attitudes of fashion towards women

Advertisement

Much has been said about treating women in the fashion industry. After years of showing extremely unrealistic body types on the catwalks and showing little to no diversity, there has been a shift over the past few seasons to an industry that reflects the women to whom she ultimately sells. There is undoubtedly still a lot to do, but supermodel Adriana Lima says that she is hopeful for the future.

In an interview with WWD about her new line of sunglasses with Privé Revaux, Lima asked when asked what she thought about the state of the industry: “The world is changing – not only the fashion industry, but also the cinema. Slowly, but it’s changing and I can’t be happier. I fight as a Latina. It’s not easy for a Latina to enter the fashion industry, but I’ve been a model for 20 years. I am also 38 years old and I still want to run a campaign. I just released a Max Mara campaign and I’m on the cover of Vogue Japan. I never thought that as a mature woman I could still be in business. So I’m glad that the world hugs women at their various stages. I hope this development continues. “

And it looks like the former Victoria Secret Angel could do its part with the launch of its own lingerie line. “Two things I’m focusing on now are lingerie – I want to make my own collection – and skin care,” she said of her current plans, adding that “clothes and shoes or jewelry” could follow. With brands like Savage by Fenty and Aerie, which actively promote diversity and inclusiveness in their range of sizes and campaigns, based on their comments, we suspect that Lima’s own line will follow.

Watch this room.

