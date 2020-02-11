Advertisement

Since comedian Kunal Kamra Arnab recorded Goswami’s video on this flight, the nation has wanted to know why Goswami was silent. And now singer Adnan Sami is spilling the beans! On his Twitter account, he wrote: I just spoke to my dear friend Arnab Goswami and asked him how he stayed so calm while being insulted by a joker.

We know you want to know what Goswami said in his answer. You may be surprised, but in all good ways.

Check out the tweet:

I just spoke to my dear friend #ArnabGoswami and asked him how he stayed so calm when he was insulted by a joker. He said that since he is a big fan of Anthony Hopkins, he saw “Two Popes” on @NetflixIndia !!

How cool is that ?????????????????? Pic.twitter.com/GrMsUftodk

– Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive)

February 9, 2020

Well, a puzzle has finally been solved!

