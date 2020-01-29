Advertisement

The general perception of the actors is that their appearance is certainly the priority to be successful in the entertainment business. However, actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is widely recognized as a handsome young man, says that sometimes good looks can overwhelm an actor’s acting skills.

“I don’t want to think too much about it, although in all the reviews I read (there is) at least one line about how I look. People talk about my looks, but my looks are not in my hands, are they? We’re looking to the west, whether it’s Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, or some other mainstream actors – sometimes they don’t get enough recognition for their acting skills, but their presence on the screen and how good they are (we are talking about) the people can degrade her acting skills and bring her down to her looks. When it comes to me, I have no control over it, but I definitely want to establish myself as a combination of both, “Aditya told IANS.

When was the last time he looked in the mirror and said: Wow! Aditya, you are hot !? He laughs. “No, that doesn’t happen. I mean, I don’t do it – who does it? I think before I saw Malang I saw myself in the mirror and felt that my body didn’t look bad. That’s it! I know not how to answer that question, “he blushes as he answers.

Aditya’s upcoming film Malang is being shot by Mohit Suri, with whom he worked on Aashiqui 2. This film made him a star overnight in 2013.

When asked how special it was for him to work with Mohit again, the actor said: “One of the reasons why filming this film was so exciting for me was that I had the opportunity to try new adventure sports. We drove to Mauritius 4 days before the shoot so we could learn these sports, at least the basics so we could really look at the scene. I learned a bit of kitesurfing during the shoot and think I will learn it properly if I do it take a break. I think I like this sport, “said the actor.

Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu can be seen in Malang. The release is scheduled for February 7th.

