Adele wears a leopard dress at Oscar After Parties in 2020

Adele didn’t come out for the Grammys, but she was surprising – and relatively reserved – at the Oscar after last night’s parties. People report that the singer was at Guy Oseary’s Oscar party, which Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian also attended. “She looked like herself, but also so different – beautiful, but almost unrecognizable,” said a source from the socket.

A second source told people that Adele “looked striking and tall. (She) had a tiny waist and a beautiful hourglass figure in a beaded leopard dress. “

She was in a party mood, the source added: “She took off her shoes and danced on the dance floor. She sat with Nicole Richie and chatted for a while.”

Russian TV presenter Kinga Rusin was lucky enough to take a photo with Adele that she shared on Instagram. Adele’s animal print dress is clearly recognizable:

View this post on Instagram

Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie Beyoncé i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o … butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!), A Jay Z uczył mnie imprezowego układu tanecznego. Wiem, że brzmi to surrealistycznie. Ale posłuchajcie od początku … Tylko ok. 200 osób, na małej, klubowej przestrzeni, z najlepszą muzyką, zakazem robienia zdjęć (powyższe to wyjątek poimprezowy). Ulica zamknięta i pilnie strzeżona, wejście kuchennymi drzwiami, żeby nie dało się nikogo sfotografować. Impreza, na której wszyscy mogą się wyluzować i zaszaleć! Każdy dostaje na wejściu … kapcie (never weszłam w tę opcję) i bawi się bez skrępowania do białego rana. Zaczęło się od rozmowy z Adele o moich szpilkach (namawiała mnie na kapcie które sama miała na nogach). Szczerze, never poznałam jej bo jest teraz szczupła jak przecinek! Gadałyśmy zaśmiewając się do momentu kiedy powiedziała jak się nazywa … A później już było totalne szaleństwo! Jay Z is a city that deals with the name of the city and the name of the city mój taniec z Jayem Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) bawił się we własnym gronie. Kanye West i Travis Scott has a radio jam session gospodarzy. Popis na scenie dał Puff Daddy, a pod sceną parkietem zawładnęli jedo synowie. Charlize Theron zaproponowała mi kawałek pizzy, kiedy and ciekawości zajrzałam do pudełka które niosła (makes jedzenia była do wyboru pizza, kawior, ostrygi lub homary). W towarzystwie Lany del Rey by Jo Jo Rabbit – Taika Waititi, z nim rozmawiałam najdłużej, o jedo filmie, który uwielbiam. Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee, Reese Whiterspoon follow … Overnight at 7:00 a.m.

A post shared by Kinga Rusin – Official Profile (@kingarusin) on February 10, 2020 at 9:42 am PST

Adele’s appearance this weekend takes place amid reports that the singer plans to release new music this year. A source told People in September that Adele was preparing to step back into the public spotlight to share.

“In any case, she is preparing both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems that it will happen later this year, ”said a source near Adele. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).