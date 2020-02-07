Adamson newcomer Jake Figueroa grabs the UAAP boys' MVP

Advertisement

Jake Figueroa, a 17-year-old Pampanga fan, quickly dominated UAAP junior basketball

Published on February 7, 2020 at 1:23 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson’s Jake Figueroa was named the winner of the UAAP season 82 basketball tournament for high school boys.

The Grade 11 Baby Falcon scored a total of 73 statistical points – 6.21 points more than Ateneo’s runner-up Josh Lazaro.

The 6-foot-2 striker from Pampanga averaged 13.21 points, 14.14 rebounds, 3.14 assists, 1.64 steals and 1.21 blocks per game. He led the baby falcons as the 4th seed to the step ladder with an 8-6 record.

Figueroa, a 17-year-old rookie, will be Adamson’s first boy’s basketball MVP since Mark Juruena to win the crown in season 71.

The remaining top 5 are also up front.

Ateneos Lazaro and Lebron Lopez finished second and third with 66.79 and 66.21 SPs respectively. The duo also drove the Blue Eaglets to 3rd place with an 8-6 slate.

The top 5 are completed by Karl Quiambao (66.14) from the National University-Nazareth School and Aldous Torculas (65.57) from the University of the Philippines Integrated School.

The top 10 are rounded off by Bismarck Lina (65.5) from the University of Santo Tomas, Ray Torres (63.29) from the UPIS, Cyrus Austria (60.46) from the Far Eastern University Dilimans Penny Estacio (60.36) and Forthsky Padrigao by Ateneo (59.64).

The award ceremony will take place in game 2 of the final. – Rappler.com