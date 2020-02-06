Adam Schiff used impeachment to audition for the Senate - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

It has always been a matter of course that the U.S. Senate would never vote to condemn President Trump during his impeachment process.

Still, Democrats insisted on moving forward, with California congressman Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, leading the charge.

Many have asked why do Democrats waste their time with this dog-and-pony show if they already knew President Trump was acquitted?

Schiff assumed that he would get a job in the US Senate if he led a failed impeachment.

Because nothing excites voters as much as a politician who is ready to throw away tens of millions of his tax dollars for a stupid idea that will never work.

Why doesn’t ship just call to bring the high speed train back?

This process was the perfect opportunity for Schiff to reposition itself in real time in front of California voters.

In the course of his political career, Schiff developed from a conservative Blue Dog Democrat to a hard left-hander.

Who does he think he is, Michael Bloomberg?

Schiff may not come out and admit that he was auditioning for the Senate, but he did anything but initiate the impeachment process with the Act I monologue by Hamlet.

If he switches agents and adds all of these CNN clips to his role, we know it’s official.

Surprisingly, there could be a method for shipping madness.

In California, members of Congress find it difficult to break out and operate successfully nationwide.

Many have tried, most have failed.

California is so big and the cost of running a nationwide race is so high. Most members of Congress like to take care of their own little piece of cake – which makes up less than 2 percent of the nationwide population – and call it a day.

In addition, in a state where the Sacramento deadlines are required by law, many are thankful that they have found a job in an elected office that has no expiration date.

Not so Adam Schiff. He quickly got used to these chambers of the US Senate.

Unfortunately, squatters only seem to have rights in Oakland these days.

For this reason, Schiff is pleased to be known to the California voters as “Congressman Impeachment”. If you have friends with him on Facebook, I think the first thing to appear is “Other Facebook Friends you Might Want To Impeach” ”.

Schiff was not paid extra to run the impeachment process, but he did get millions of dollars for free cable and internet news.

It was his version of the Super Bowl halftime show, though I would argue that J-Lo and Shakira’s performance was a little more worthy.

Sure, he’ll post his lumps on Fox News and talk radio, but that won’t cost him votes in San Francisco or Hollywood. In fact, it will likely help him.

Can you imagine outside the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, a more recognizable liberal hero in an elected office in California than Adam Schiff?

I can not.

It goes without saying that impeachment will make Schiff a favorite the next time a US Senate seat is opened in California.

It should also be noted that Schiff actually used impeachment procedures to start his career.

In 2000, David Geffen and his Hollywood colleagues donated millions of dollars to Schiff’s campaign fund to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman and impeachment chief James Rogan for being so upset by Clinton’s impeachment.

So Schiff knows how to use impeachment as a springboard when the opportunity arises.

But even if everything does not go as he wants, Schiff is not sorry. When his political career is over, he can still live comfortably on all of these Bobblehead royalties.

John Phillips is featured on The John Phillips Show on KABC / AM 790 on weekdays from 12 noon to 3pm.