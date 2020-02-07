Adam Sandler wears luxury sneakers and we don't know what to think

Advertisement

A few things in life are certain: death, taxes and Adam Sandler wearing huge basketball shorts (and basketball shoes). Well, today is the day to go skydiving and skipping your audit, because Adam Sandler played the Lakers game last night in a nice graphic tee, relatively close-fitting corduroys and – GASP – a few common projects. Common projects are of course the ancestors of the chic sneaker, the minimalist $ 400 masterpiece, and their shoes are perhaps the best represented of a job at Staples Center. But to see the Sandman in chic, tasteful sneakers? Well, even considering the leather blazer, that wasn’t something we expected. And what is the Big Fit of the Day about?

