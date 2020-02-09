Adam Sandler reprimands Oscar nominees with a speech at the Spirit Awards

Advertisement

As a precursor to the Oscars on Sunday evening, the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 were presented on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. While Adam Sandler was even robbed of an Academy nomination, the Uncut Gems star was awarded the trophy for the best male lead at the Spirit Awards.

Sandler celebrated the award with an epic acceptance speech in which he took a close look at the academy and compared his snubbing to the time he was “overlooked for the coveted category of superlative yearbooks that looks best”.

“This award was given to a denim jacket that carried a feather-haired shower bag called Skipper Jenkins,” said Sandler. “But my classmates honored me with the supposedly less prestigious name of the best personality. When I look around this room tonight, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s best personality awards. “

Â € œSo let all those feather-haired scumbag fools get their Oscars tomorrow night. Your handsome appearance will fade over time as our independent personalities shine forever. “

Sandler also reprimanded his other nominees for the Spirit Award and quipped: “I also want to say a greeting to my nominees who will be known from time to time as the guys who are lost to the damned Adam Sandler!”

Watch Sandler’s full acceptance speech and read a transcript below (about Variety).

“Thanks, man, I know you’re all trying to go quickly and my speech is too long so I’ll try to blow it through. And I love you. Just in case they cut me off, I love you to my wife and children and to my family and I love you. Okay. I wrote a speech, let’s go, very quickly. Hello, my name is Adam Sandler.

Thank you very much. I stand in front of you and shiver with joy when I receive your so-called Best Actor trophy. Of course, independently.

First of all, it’s great to see our host Aubrey Plaza again. Aubrey and I made a move called Funny People 11 years ago. It was actually the last time Critics pretended not to hate me for five damn minutes. See you in another 11 years, Aubrey.

I also want to greet my competitors who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to damn Adam Sandler. How did this happen? Independent film Adam Sandler? “To get my film, I had to live in my car before I could beg for nickel to fuck Ralph when Kickstarter was fucking, and all Sandler had to do was stone Ted Sarandos.”

A few weeks ago, when I was “scolded” by the academy, it reminded me when I briefly went to high school and was overlooked for the coveted category of superlative yearbooks that looked best. This award was given to a denim jacket that carried a feather-haired shower bag called Skipper Jenkins. But my classmates honored me with the supposedly less prestigious name of the best personality. When I look around this room tonight, I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s best personality awards.

So let all these feather-haired fool-motherfuckers get their Oscars tomorrow night. Your handsome appearance will fade over time as our independent personalities shine forever.

I have more, I’m sorry, I went on a cruise. But seriously, independent films were a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem. From my first film, a fearless look at the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath named Billy Fucking Madison, to my bubbling exploration of American college table football to manipulation of socially disadvantaged athletes like Mr. Bobby Boucher. I tried to sell my truths with a genuinely independent mind while cashing in some really annoying paychecks.

Tonight it’s about Uncut Gems, first of all I want to thank some people, of course the person who shared my life, my home, my laugh, my tears – Scott Rudin. Two years ago Scott said the words that would change my life forever. “No, they are not homeless rabbis, they are the Safdie brothers.”

Frankly, I would like to thank the Safdie brothers for believing in me and thinking about me for this part. I really had the best time to get to know you, I love you and I’m glad we are tight now.

I want to thank everyone who has ever worked on one of the comedies I have made over the years. I love you and I’m glad we did all the work together. And the Safdies and Noah and everyone liked our things enough to bring me their things.

I really want to thank my kids for reading Uncut Gems and saying, ‘Dad, you have to fucking do this movie again. Fantastic stuff. “And my wife, I love you. Thank you for getting in touch with me and thank you for hanging out with me and we had a little bit of fun with it so I love you. And thanks to everyone for that – a great night, I appreciate that. “