Adam Driver will no doubt be seen with Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” revenge thriller “The Last Duel”.

In accordance with Selection, Driver is in talks to tackle a task that should be performed by Ben Affleck – who, as an alternative, will transition into a dedicated, supportive half that is related to planning points with another film.

“The Last Duel” is about France in the 14th century and is about two knights, “whose bond is being examined by treason.”

“Killing Eve” actress Jodie Comer can also appear as the main actress in the film.

Damon and Affleck worked together on “Good Will Looking” in 1997 and wrote the screenplay “The Last Duel” with indie filmmaker Nicole Holofcener. It is mainly based on the e-book “The Last Duel: A True History of Crimes, Scandal and Trials in Medieval France”.

Driver stars in the upcoming “Star Wars” film “The Rise of Skywalker”, in addition to the Oscar drama “Marriage Story”.