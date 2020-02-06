Adam Cole & Tommaso Ciampa WWE NXT injury updates

Advertisement

WWE NXT had some tough action this week. Some injuries are now to be reported.

Tommaso Ciampa was reportedly injured during his game this week. The WWE NXT injury report confirmed that he was injured. His ankle was injured during the Main Event match and it is too early to say whether he is out of action or missing his big match at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 27th.

Adam Cole was struck and needed three clamps in his head to make a cut after Velveteen Dream returned. He is unlikely to miss any time in the ring.

Advertisement

Tyler Breeze had back stiffness on NXT after his match against Jordan Devlin this week. His condition is currently under surveillance.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tNIAk5g3Z0 [/ embed]

I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.