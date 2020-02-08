Actresses on the A-list drop Hollywood stars for art gallery owners

Advertisement

There is a brand new love movement in the art world.

Hollywood stars drop their famous Beaus for a brand new generation of men – art gallery owners.

At the weekend, Jennifer Lawrence, the actress of “The Starvation Video Games”, tied the knot with the wealthy art supplier Cooke Maroney.

34-year-old Maroney is currently Art Director of Gladstone, a gallery on the Higher East aspect, in which excessive company names such as Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham and Björk’s ex-boyfriend Matthew Barney play a role.

J.Regulation, who previously used “Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky, is not the only actress who swaps film fans for art lovers.

A few Lawrence wedding attendants follow the example of the 29-year-old newlywed.

Ashley Olsen, 33, is LA artist Louise Eisner. The 31-year-old painter and Olsen have been a couple since 2017, although they are extraordinarily personal as a couple and rarely appear together in public.

Olsen had previously dated actors Jared Leto and Justin Bartha.

Meanwhile, Sienna Miller, who also attended the Lawrence and Maroney wedding ceremony in Rhode Island, is the owner of the relationship art gallery Lucas Zwirner.

The Zwirner from Yale is the editor-in-chief of David Zwirner Books and the son of gallery owner David Zwirner.

37-year-old Miller and 28-year-old Zwirner confirmed that they saw each other in a romantic way after the presentation of the main PDA in January.

The actress “American Lady” previously dated Jude Regulation, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Daniel Craig and Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares the 7-year-old daughter Marlowe.

Meryl Streep is married to the sculptor Don Gummer, while Amber Heard dated the gallery owner Vito Schnabel and Jenny Slate made a romance with the still life painter Ben Shattuck.

All of this, to say if you want to date a star, can open a gallery very well.