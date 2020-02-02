Actor of the Week: Billy Porter

Advertisement

THE ACTOR Billy Porter

THE SHOW | pose

THE EPISODE “Love is lack of love” (July 23, 2019)

THE PERFORMANCE Porters Pray Inform is the unofficial cave for the entire ball area. However, after a critical fear of well-being, Pray Inform wanted to help itself a little this week, and Porter responded with a scorching, sensational efficiency.

Pray Inform was taken to the hospital after collapsing in the middle of the ball and being recognized with a hostile reaction to his AZT drug. Porter was sensational when a thousand intense feelings appeared on Pray Inform’s face on this hospital mattress: worry, anger, vulnerability, defiance. (“I’m tired of not knowing how fast or sluggish I will be driving,” he said in an email.) After I averted it the next, Pray Inform, A Christmas Carol-style, was visited through ghostly visions from Sweet, his useless friend Costas … and, most heartbreaking, his late stepfather, when we noticed that Pray Inform had been sexually abused as a boy. It was a marathon of uncooked emotions, but Porter shone all the way through and let us see the battered heart of the coronary arteries, which lies beneath Pray Inform’s extravagant bravery.

If that wasn’t enough, Porter also provided a few musical numbers: a silky smooth reproduction of “The Man That Bought Away” in an extravagant fantasy sequence and a triumphant duet of Stevie Marvel’s “Love’s in Want of Love Right” now “with Blanca im AIDS cabaret. Pose has brought us an amazing amount of contemporary expertise that has by no means reached the right climax – but as this week has shown again, Porter’s expertise is completely transcendent.

Honorable mention The prolific Bridget Regan was deliciously angry for 5 seasons when Jane the Virgin, Mastermind Rose (aka Sin Rostro), and this week she or he got a suitably juicy farewell when Rose reappeared making Jane’s life depressing. Rose stroked Jane’s cat like a Bond villain and coolly threatened to kill poor Mateo if Jane didn’t reunite her with Luisa, and Regan turned Rose’s regular mustache as often as an 11, which was scary and weird. This was Rose’s swan song, although it’s a good thing Regan managed to present her most meaty efficiency when Rose said goodbye earlier than she said goodbye forever. We all know that Jane will not miss Rose lurking in every corner … but we will.

Honorable mention Adolescent Liza spends the weekend at an LSD microdose retreat where the previous and current flame sounds are as irregular as you imagined. However, Sutton Foster came here to overcome the comedic timing (and dance strikes). After settling in, Liza actually takes a “happy” tablet and immediately hallucinates. The following day, when she imagines that Charles and Josh have changed voices, Foster’s face is a compelling combination of shock, horror, and WTF when she leaves to get support. While the nurse (another hallucination) Liza is over the top enough to think she is an excellent dancer. Foster channels her expertise as a Tony winner, while Liza effortlessly glides across the floor and then shows Liza’s drug-related silliness when it turns out she has a real partnership with a plant. Foster continues to exude contemporary power for six seasons, and she or he gives Liza an ideal dose of humor and appeal.

Honorable mention In this week’s final of the Burden of Fact season, Peter Mooney took a small, fraternal second and turned it into one that we didn’t neglect so quickly. When his character Billy watched his brother’s psychological well-being deteriorate, Mooney’s face eased slightly from the guilt he had to do to make his brother look worried and sad. “Shane, promise me you’ll take the medication,” Billy pleaded, and Mooney’s eyes were filled with tears. As Shane continued to share his delusions and call Billy his protector, Mooney’s ruined smile showed how desperately Billy was trying to pull it all together and put it on a brave face. In a collection that is usually about how the household can break your heart, Mooney has broken ours with a pervasive account of a brother’s fear.

