Actor Obi Ndefo, who lost his legs in an accident, focuses on the future

Advertisement

Jump forward, grind back, repeat.

Progress can stutter after a devastating traumatic injury.

Advertisement

You feel hopeless. You see hope. She disappears again. You rub at the speed of recovering everything you can from your old life.

Obi Ndefo is one of the most determined people I have ever met. Just over five months after a hit and run hit the body in two, leaving him without legs, he did everything he did before the accident except driving.

The 47-year-old actor, widely recognized for appearing on television shows such as “Dawson’s Creek” and “Stargate SG-1”, has made it clear that he wants his life to be longer than his before. the way he moves everyone he talks to makes me think it will.

Obi Ndefo meets Dr Milton Little, the orthopedic surgeon specializing in trauma in the Cedars-Sinai who saved his life.

(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

He is so focused on this future that he tries not to look back. He doesn’t want to think too much about John Michael Maese, 25, who faces three crime charges in the August 17 crash.

But even Obi’s courage and optimism can’t let him jump over the most difficult parts of adapting to his new reality, like Dr. Milton Little, the orthopedic surgeon who saved his life, reminded him during a checkup this week. Obi does not like to insist on it but he knows that it is true.

I watched Obi’s grueling sessions at the Hanger clinic, where his expensive prosthetic legs and the sockets they fit into are carefully shaped and refined for him. I saw him strive, grabbing parallel bars, to get used to a walking future with them.

I started and winced with him as he did so because I saw a sharp pain rippling through him. His residual members still change shape and remain very tender, like him.

Try as he could, I know he does not go through a day without sadness.

I already told you about Obi – what was done to him late on the night of August 17, after teaching a yoga class in the city center and stopping at Erewhon Market on the way home.

About how this peaceful raw vegan, who wants to make the world healthier, more creative, more inclusive and more lovable, was loading salads into an ice chest in the trunk of his car parked on Beverly Boulevard when a driver left the way and slammed his SUV into him. About the way his right leg was cut in an instant, his left leg was amputated soon after. About the way in one hour, this 6 foot 4 paragon of fitness that had always favored very physical parts became a bilateral above-the-knee amputee.

Almost from the first day, he looked outward and thought of using his own traumatic experience to help others.

He chose hope and optimism, he said on the first day of our meeting, as a means of survival. “It’s so horrible what happened to me, why should I make it worse by feeling bad about it?”

Which brings me to another person who had a choice, and who left Obi for dead, all alone on the street. Frankly, Obi would prefer that I skip the driver of the SUV – but for me it’s not possible.

Hit someone, back away, go.

There are far too many hit-and-run crashes in Los Angeles. Last year, according to the LAPD, 225 were injured, while 62 were fatal.

Many hit and run drivers are never arrested and charged.

But in Obi’s crash, a criminal case has recently been filed.

A hit and run hit Obi Ndefo and almost his life. Now he has big plans for living it

Maese faces a count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily harm, driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more, and hit and run with injury to another person , according to the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office.

He faces a driving offense with a license suspended after a DUI conviction (in 2016 in Bakersfield). The charges include an allegation of a prolonged sentence that he inflicted serious bodily harm. If convicted of all charges, he could serve a maximum sentence of seven years and two months in a state prison, the D.A. office told me.

Maese is expected to be brought to justice downtown on Valentine’s Day. I hope to be there, but I don’t know if I will see Obi, whose own sentence is for life.

Advance, advance, make a sensation.

Obi intends to walk comfortably on his new legs soon. He’s already ahead of his schedule on this front, and is moving quickly around the city with Uber and a wheelchair in the meantime.

I recently went with him to speak to casting agents. He hopes to get actor concerts soon – and help fight for greater inclusiveness in Hollywood.

He returns to the presentation of “Juice Bar”, the television show he has spent the past few years writing and working with a large collection of friends. It’s a slightly satirical and playful look at an emporium of natural foods, much like Obi’s beloved Erewhon, but with a touch of Willy Wonka, in which city dwellers harassed with a multitude of modern woes come to the search for remedies of all kinds, from magic herbs to potions for each type of New Age healing.

He laughs at this world, but with love, with the intention of changing the way of thinking. Obi is now his perfect ambassador.

Obi’s crash and courageous approach to its consequences drew a lot of attention. He frequently receives requests for interviews. People want to tell his story. Obi never says no.

But he is tired of staying focused on the accident. He has so many other things he wants to talk about, and it’s hard to respond with brief sonorous bites to strangers’ questions about what it feels like to suddenly find yourself without legs.

Obi Ndefo resumed the yoga classes he taught children before the crash at Bridges Academy in Studio City.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

I saw him answer such questions from children in December when he returned for the first time since the accident at Bridges Academy, the private school in the valley where he teaches yoga after school. school for five years now. The children, curious and direct, rushed to look at his scars, then asked and asked and asked: How are you going to the bathroom now? What happened to your legs? Where are they? (“I don’t know. I wondered that myself,” he replied with an easy smile.)

It’s a little different from adults who film you while checking the time.

But the Obi soldiers continue and are still polite. I love watching him try to change the subject.

As for the driver who hit him, I have no idea how that person feels. But I hope he will follow all of Obi’s news.

To hurt. Sit with. Change.