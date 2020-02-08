Advertisement

Dozens of activists have covered in plaster and are trying to occupy the British Museum overnight to put pressure on the institution to cut ties to the BP oil company.

About 60 protesters took part in the defiant act of improvising sculpture when the museum in London tried to close its doors at 5pm on Saturday.

The action entitled Monument is the first of its kind to be carried out by the theater protest group BP, or not BP?

“We envision a world in which the British Museum has stopped celebrating those who caused the climate crisis and is instead joining forces with those who have and will stand in the fight for climate justice” he said a plaque describing the protest.

The campaign against civil disobedience began on Friday evening when demonstrators disguised as ancient Greek warriors smuggled a four-meter-high Trojan horse into the foyer of the museum. The protest was a reaction to an exhibition, Troy: Myth and Reality, which is described as “supported by BP”.

Despite rain at 4 a.m., two guards slept in his stomach overnight to prevent him from being removed.

The group estimates that up to 1,500 supporters took part in the campaign on Saturday. The demonstrators occupied 11 of the museum rooms, where performances with spoken words, singalongs and talks by activists from West Papua and Senegal took place.

Origami swans were distributed all over the museum, which were adorned with the following messages: “Choose sponsors who care about our future”.

The demonstrators ended the day by tearing apart the paper BP logo near the main entrance to the museum.

“We believe the museum’s attitudes toward climate change and colonialism are not what they should be in the 21st century,” said the group’s Jess Worth.

Suzanne Savage of Malvern, Worcestershire was part of a gathering of paid members of the British Museum who rolled up a banner that said “BP ​​must fall”.

She said: “I have been a member of the British Museum for many years. I support art very much, but we don’t want the reputation of this noble institution to be spoiled by sponsoring a dirty oil company that is one of the world’s biggest polluters. “

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: “The museum is a public space where people can come up for debate and we respect the right of others to express their opinions.

“We share concerns about the challenges we all face due to climate change. We deal with these topics in an innovative way through important exhibitions and public programs.

“The British Museum offers millions of people an exceptional opportunity to grapple with the cultures and stories of mankind. This would not be possible without external support and sponsorship.

“Taking this opportunity away from the public is not a contribution to solving the climate crisis.”

The protest is the latest step in activists’ campaign to end fossil fuel sponsorship for the UK’s leading cultural sites.

In October, the Royal Shakespeare Company abandoned its sponsorship deal with BP after a campaign by artists, environmentalists and members of the public.