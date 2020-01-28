Advertisement

The EU anthem Ode To Joy hit the top 25 charts as activists try to get them to the top on Brexit Day.

Lib MEP Caroline Voaden is one of the remain activists

Ask people to support the song by downloading it with one of the online music files

Shops.

The song has been in iTunes download since yesterday

Chart at 24, five days until the campaign, and it was listed

as the bestseller number one in Amazon’s digital download table.

The official chart is counted every Friday afternoon – with the next chart announcement on January 31 – the same day that the Brexit will take place.

National radio stations

The activists chose a live version, which is performed by the Dutch

Conductor Andre Rieu and accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra as

Song they want to get on the charts.

The hope is that national radio stations – including Radio 1 – will have to play it as a result.

“The Brexitans can have their bells. We’ll have the air waves. ”

The move came when the organizers of a campaign to pay Big Ben, who rang the bell during the Brexit, had to admit defeat.

The appeal raised £ 272,770, fueled by Boris Johnson’s suggestion that “we work out a plan so people could hit a bob for a Big Ben bong.”

However, there was no such plan, and the House of Commons Commission estimated that the cost of restarting the bell could be as high as £ 500,000.

Ode to Joy (last movement from Symphony No. 9, Op.125 / Live) is available from Amazon for 99p, Google Play for 99p and iTunes for 99p.

