Pick up from Article by Nick Fondacaro When some of CNN’s first reactions to the Senate trial came to an end on Wednesday afternoon, the circus, led by Jeffrey Zucker, continued into the situation room.

Most notably, Fake News Jim, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) and seven panelists who have teamed up with former Senator Rick Santorum (R-PA) to discuss how to act in principle and not want to remove President Trump ,

Five minutes after the show started, Acosta Romney trumped “Show many Americans that this was a bold profile and there is room for outsiders here in Washington.” but also “Rob” the GOP and Trump “They said all the time about an important topic of conversation that it was an indictment against the partisans.”

CNN staff and former Senate MP Alan Frumin complained about the lack of witnesses “Will Chase The Senate For Years” led Adam Schiff’s impeachment proceedings “The concluding arguments … will go down in history as a speech to be studied for generations. His demeanor and the words spoke volumes.”

He hopes that the Senate will be included as a unit in future impeachments “Caucus of 100” there “The Senate can do it better, the Senate has to do it better and the country needs it.”

A few segments later, Rick Santorum called on his panelists because they were unwilling to discuss the fact that Romney had not voted for an Article II sentence because, in his opinion, that was the case “ridiculous” (Click “Expand”):

(N) One of the presidents, as president, would ever argue that the president does not have the right to exercise constitutional privileges and that the means is to go to court (.)

(….)

Article II states that the President has no right to contest this in court and that he must surrender everything, and I can tell you that Mitt Romney deserves recognition. I know that he will get a lot of recognition and guilt for the position he has taken on Article I. Where’s the heroic Democrat who campaigned for Article II? That didn’t happen.

Liberal (though not treated as such) legal analyst Laura Coates was outraged that senators were not of the same legal opinion as she was that the president would ignore her requests for all documents and witnesses.

Coates got irritated when faced with a rare setback. It turns out that if they don’t have enough of them daily, a CNN analyst is upset (click “Expand”):

When Santorum called on her for trying to equate a private person who had been summoned with the President, Coates replied: “I’m a federal attorney. I would laugh at anyone who would say no. I don’t have to respond to a summons.”

In other words, it was the equivalent of “Don’t you know who I am?” Smooth.

The back and forth continued with chief lawyer Jeffrey Toobin to assist Coates, but Santorum insisted on wondering why there was no conversation about Democrats “A profile in courage” vote against Article II. He added that there is a massive double standard of condemning Republicans who vote with the President, but not Democrats who reject their party.

CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

February 5, 2020

17:05 Eastern

Jim Acosta: The other thing we should point out is that the White House is surprised today before Mitt Romney’s decision. This was announced when the President welcomed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido here in the White House. Wolf, we should go to the White House with a photo op. At that moment it was canceled. The White House insisted that it was not Senator Romney’s decision to sentence the President to one of these impeachment procedures. But, Wolf, one of the things Mitt Romney did today, besides showing many Americans that this is a bold profile and that there is room for outsiders here in Washington, he robbed Republicans, robbed the President of an important topic of conversation I said all the time that it was a party impeachment exercise. Obviously that’s no longer the case, considering what Mitt Romney did today, Wolf.

(….)

17:21 Eastern

ALAN FRUMIN: Well, the Senate was on trial here. There is no question here. I continue to go back to the point that the outcome was predetermined, but the process was not, and the Senate’s decision not to have a living witness will, in my opinion, haunt the Senate for years. I think two of the President’s pieces of advice were for witnesses, while arguing for and against witnesses. Pat Cipollone personally was a different creature than Pat Cipollone on paper. And Patrick Philbin, too, only asked in his appearance that you had to have this person in front of you in order to be able to judge the argumentation of an individual. Adam Schiff, also in the concluding arguments that will go down in history as a speech to be studied over generations, his appearance and the words spoke volumes. For me, the Senate had to make the decision to bring living people before the Chamber, either on video or in front of the Senate. Number one. Number two, the Clinton impeachment process, hopefully started with a caucus of 100. At no point in this process has there been such impartiality. I know that I am naive here, hoping at some point that there will be another caucus of 100 if the senators see what they have been through and what they have contributed to public politeness or not and decide that we can do better, the Senate can do it better, the Senate has to do it better and the country needs it.

(….)

17:29 Eastern

RICK SANTORUM: But the discussion that didn’t take place at this table is the fact that Mitt Romney, who was quite willing to sentence the President for impeachment, voted against Article II, and I believe that is the place Democrats will vote on Some accounting here because Article II was ridiculous at first glance. No – no – none of the people running for the president would ever imagine as president that the president does not have the right to exercise constitutional privileges and that the means is to go to court and so –

TOOBIN: But Rick, that’s not in Article II.

SANTORUM: – Wait a moment. But – but – but – but –

GLORIA BORGER: (INAUDIBLE)

SANTORUM: Article II burdens the President – just like Article II. Article II states that the President does not have the right to contest this in court and that he has to surrender everything, and I can tell you that Mitt Romney deserves recognition. I know that he will get a lot of recognition and guilt for the position he has taken on Article I. Where’s the heroic Democrat who campaigned for Article II? That didn’t happen.

WOLF BLITZER: And Laura, let me bring you articles. I was an abuse of power. What the Senator Speaks, Congressional Disability, Article II, and that there is no case, and therefore Mitt Romney voted against the President’s conviction for abuse of power –

LAURA COATES: Honestly, I was –

BLITZER: – Sorry, disability of the judiciary.

LAURA COATES: I was always shocked that the Senate disregarded the idea that someone was disregarding a summons to Congress because, although there are three equal branches of government, it seemed as if the Senate legislature was prepared to say: You know what? It’s okay if someone disregards us, we call it the industry dispute and we have to involve another party. I never understood why the senators didn’t say wait a second, I don’t know how I’m going to vote in the end, but if someone from Congress sends you a summons, you have to make sure you respect them, contrary to say , you know what? We will have to argue whether it is valid or not. I’m not buying this defiance, number one. Number two, I thought it would be much easier to overcome the obstacle if you had to prove the number zero. That was handed over. No documents, no witnesses – that’s pretty clear.

SANTORUM: Wait, wait. You cannot believe that a person who receives a subpoena is equivalent to the President of the United States who has constitutional protection and –

COATES: You know what?

SANTORUM: – and – that he has the right to claim.

COATES: I agree that the president takes a different position than the average person.

SANTORUM: Then why did you equate it with me?

COATES: Because the President actually has a greater burden than the part of the executive whose job it is to enforce the law than the average person.

SANTORUM: It’s just not true.

COATES: I’m a federal attorney.

SANTORUM: It’s just not true.

COATES: I would laugh at anyone who would say no. I don’t have to respond to a summons.

SANTORUM: It’s just not true.

TOOBIN: And I think Rick, the point where we disagree is that everyone recognizes that the President has the right to argue against a single subpoena that this requires inappropriate things that shouldn’t be disclosed. What Article II was about is the general refusal to take part in any Congressional findings, no documents, no witnesses, and Pat Cipollone’s notorious eight-page letter saying that we choose not to attend this request. That is what Article II is about and therefore it was inadmissible.

SANTORUM: Instead of highlighting the arguments that I think are controversial, you can – you can put a case on either side, but the question is – that no democrat has decided that it might be appropriate to do one Step forward and say you know what? Maybe, like Mitt Romney, we have to have a bold profile to say that I should go to the party in this case, and they didn’t.

COATES: But Senator Santorum, at some point –

TOOBIN: And maybe you thought it was the right thing.

COATES: – but if I may –

SANTORUM: But that’s not how it is portrayed when the Republicans vote with the President. Oh, you’re scared of the president –

BLITZER: Okay.

SANTORUM: – and you walk in step and you cannot have it in both directions.

COATES: Well, I just say that. Let me just point out that you asked about the call. One thing that has always been misunderstood in the impeachment process is that everything was perfect, but submitting the evidence, whether you were convinced or not, and obviously you weren’t, was a print campaign and the phone call was insincere, and it doesn’t really get to the point.