MANILA, Philippines – After ignoring President Rodrigo Duterte’s threats to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), the US government said on Tuesday February 11 that the lifting of the military pact “had a significant impact.” “would have on relations between the two countries.

The U.S. embassy in Manila made the statement after the Duterte government formally announced that it would terminate the VFA. This triggered a 180 day countdown until the agreement expires.

“The State Department has informed us of the Philippines’ intention to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement. This is a serious step that will have a significant impact on the US-Philippines alliance,” a US statement said.

After the final step, the US government said it would “carefully consider how we can best move forward to advance our common interests.”

“Our two countries have a warm relationship that is deeply rooted in history. We remain committed to friendship between our two peoples,” she added.

What happened? Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the Philippines’ termination of his free trade agreement with the United States on Tuesday. The FDFA chief said the U.S. Embassy’s deputy chief of mission received the document.

Upon signing the call in the Philippines, termination occurs 180 days or 6 months after the US has received a written notification. In the meantime, Article IX of the contract provides that the VFA will remain in effect until the end of the period.

However, Locsin suggested that there could be room for an energetic review.

Why is that important? Duterte continued to opt out of the VFA, even after Locsin and Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana warned of far-reaching consequences for the Philippines.

Locsin had previously informed a Senate panel that a preliminary impact assessment of the matter had made it clear how the VFA was deterring Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea. relief in times of disaster; helped the Philippine military modernize and combat terrorism; and promoted economic relations not only with the United States, but also with its allies. (READ: What happens to PH military if the VFA ends?)

(FULL TEXT: Locsin to assess impact of VFA termination)

Locsin also said the VFA had fleshed out the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. Under the treaty, the Philippines and the United States have committed to defending themselves against each other in the event of an armed attack in areas such as the South China Sea. (READ: Duterte is jeopardizing the security of the Philippines with threats to scrap VFA)

Duterte renewed for the first time the threat to terminate the VFA on January 23 after the United States canceled Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s visa. Dela Rosa is Dutertes first chief of the Philippine National Police, known as the architect behind the government’s bloody anti-drug campaign. – Rappler.com