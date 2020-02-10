According to Udit Narayan, the marriage of son Aditya and Neha Kakkar is a TRP gimmick: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Sad but true. The reality shows of television are the biggest problems. The most recent example is the loud whisper about the son of singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan (also a singer), who marries Neha Kakkar. A wedding date, February 14, was also set for the couple.

Speaking to this writer, Aditya’s father, well-known singer Udit Narayan, says he has no idea about these wedding plans. “Aditya is our only son. We are waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumors were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya didn’t tell us. “

Sure, if Aditya got married in a few days, would he inform his parents? “I agree!” Udit replies. “I suspect this connection and the marriage rumors with Neha only serve to boost Indian Idol’s TRPs, where she is a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the wedding rumors were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We would love to have as a bahu. “

Udit assures his well-wishers that if this happens, he will announce his son’s wedding. “We want the whole world to share this moment with us.”

Udit made a comeback in vocal performance last year in Vikas Bahls Super 30. “Both my song and the film were hits. I’m looking forward to more work now. I’ve ruled the charts for thirty years. That is something. God is kind. “

