According to the WHO, female genital mutilation costs $ 1.4 billion a year

Published: February 6, 2020, 12:54:07 pm

According to the United Nations, female genital mutilation is predominantly practiced in the Middle East and Africa. (File photo)

On the occasion of International Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the United Nations unveiled a new model to show that the cost of treating FGM and all of its aftermath worldwide is $ 1.4 billion a year.

According to the World Heath Organization, 200 million women have undergone FGM. It is also added that some countries spend 10% to 30% of their annual expenditure on the disease.

Practice is very dominant in the Middle East and Africa, but is seen as a global problem and is also present on the Asian continent.

The consequences of the mutilation are complex and traumatic. Women who suffer from this disease are extremely vulnerable to serious physical and mental health risks.

According to the World Health Organization’s cost calculator, the savings in health care costs could be more than 60% by 2050 if the process was abandoned.

However, if the practice does not stop, the approximate cost of FGM-related health costs could increase by 50% by 2050.

