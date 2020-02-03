According to the website, Justin Bieber's new album is prepared

Advertisement

Obviously, Justin Bieber might even launch a document quickly. HITS day after day, Double says the new album will likely be released earlier than the peak of the year.

Rumor has it that the new mission consists of R&B songs. Justin himself gave this hint by posting a picture on R & Bieber on Instagram last month.

He also admitted that the album could be released before Christmas if he received 20 million likes in a single submit. To date, the submit has only amassed over 11 million likes.

Advertisement

Check out this post on Instagram

Share it, prefer it, submit it to your story, I have to see the demand, I love you who were pumped for it! I’m almost done, but thanks to your help, I can transfer faster

Posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on October 27, 2019 at 4:36 p.m. PDT

Rumors also suggest that the album will characterize big-name collaborations and a potential track with Drake.

Justin Bieber’s last album was “Goal”, 4 years after it was released on Wednesday (13). Since then, he has worked with various artists who are comparable to Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Dan Shay, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish. In addition, he climaxed the day to focus on personal life and married the mannequin Hailey Baldwin, now Bieber.