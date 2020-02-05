According to the UN Secretary General, the situation in Libya is a “scandal”

Advertisement

Secretary-General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, called the situation in Libya a “scandal” on Tuesday, even when his envoy led a “real will” of rival military factions when they planned their first meeting to achieve a permanent ceasefire. “I am deeply frustrated with what is happening in Libya,” Guterres said at a press conference criticizing the countries that met in Berlin last month to make progress in the Libyan peace talks.

“They have committed not to interfere in the Libyan process, and have committed not to send weapons or participate in the fighting in any way,” said Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “The truth is that the Security Council’s (arms) embargo continues to be violated.”

He called the United States envoy’s mediation efforts for Libya Ghassan Salame “the only good news.”

Salame told reporters on Tuesday that there was a “real will to negotiate” between the two sides, despite violating an arms embargo from both sides and that new mercenaries and weapons were still arriving “by air and by sea” in Libya , Armed forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have been trying to conquer the capital, Tripoli, for 10 months.

The talks include five senior military officers from the Libyan Haftar National Army and five from armed forces that have joined the internationally recognized Government of the National Agreement (GNA) in Tripoli.

Despite the call for a ceasefire between Russia and Turkey, which starts on January 12, and the international summit on Libya on January 19 in Berlin, which aims to reduce international interference, the fight on the ground has continued. Haftar has had material support from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan and Russia, say experts and diplomats from the United States, while Turkey is providing military support to the GNA.

Salame regretted the presence of more than “20 million weapons” in the country and said he had asked the United States Security Council to adopt a resolution to reaffirm an existing arms embargo and take measures to ensure that it is observed.

The talks between the two sides, who had not met in Geneva on Monday, aimed to “fill in the gaps in their views on how to organize a permanent, sustainable ceasefire on the ground,” said Salame. “We started discussing a long list of items on our agenda with them yesterday, starting with trying to turn the ceasefire into a more solid one that is less likely to be violated by both sides, and also making this ceasefire a real deal about transforming armistice into a lasting effect, ”he said.

Haftar’s offensive, which turned an earlier peace plan of the United States upside down, widened the gap between loose alliances that have been fighting for power from Western and Eastern Libya since 2014.

The conflict that has developed in Libya in the years since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 left room for militants and migrant smugglers and affected the oil-dependent Libyan economy. A blockade of oil ports and fields by Haftar-loyal groups, which began immediately before the Berlin conference, has reduced oil production by about a million barrels per day (bpd).

When asked whether he would pressure Haftar to end the blockade, Salame said the problem was mainly a local problem and called on the foreign powers to support a wider offer by the United States to resume production ,

