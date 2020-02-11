According to the President, the World Bank is not considering new China loans to combat the corona virus

Advertisement

Published: February 11, 2020, 2:45:47 pm

Since taking office in the Treasury in 2017, Malpass has criticized the World Bank’s continued low interest rate loans to China, arguing that the world’s second largest economy is too rich for such aid, while debiting some countries with the Belt and Road infrastructure program. (File photo)

The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, but no new loans, said development lender President David Malpass on Monday.

Malpass advised Reuters that the bank is working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to help China, including advice on past health crises, but is not planning financial support because China has sufficient resources of its own.

“I think we all wish them a quick way to fight the coronavirus in China,” he said in an interview on Monday. “We offered technical support in the areas of health, hygiene and illness.”

The World Bank was founded after World War II to rebuild Europe. It has approximately $ 470 billion in assets and is one of the largest borrowers in China. Loans totaling $ 14.8 billion have been granted since 2011. China is the bank’s third largest shareholder after the United States and Japan.

“China has its own large international reserves, and new loans are currently not being considered,” said Malpass, a former Trump administration finance officer who took over as World Bank President in April last year.

China reported it held $ 3.115 trillion in reserve assets in January. In a statement on January 29, Malpass expressed sympathy for the loss of the Chinese people and added: “This is a serious public health challenge in China and the rest of the world. It calls for a continuous, coordinated approach and continuous transparency in China and around the world. “

He said the World Bank experts were in talks with Chinese authorities and could provide immediate help with disease monitoring, food safety, lessons from previous pandemics, and analyzing the impact of the outbreak on the Chinese economy.

Within China, more than 300 companies, from grocery services to smartphone makers, are looking for more than $ 8.2 billion in loans to alleviate the effects of the corona virus, banks told Reuters.

Economic growth is expected to slow to 5% or less this quarter due to the virus, the Chinese government economist estimates. Malpass declined to estimate the impact of the crisis on economic growth in China or the world. He said it was too early to say whether the World Bank’s already lukewarm forecast for the full year would be cut.

“Coronavirus is clearly slowing growth in the first half of 2020. We’ll have to wait and see what long-term consequences this will have if the response takes place and the adjustments are made,” he said. “China has just returned from a long New Year, so we have to rate growth.”

As a former chief economist at Bear Stearns and Co, who advised President Donald Trump on the 2016 election campaign, Malpass has called for more bank funding to be provided to poorer countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

A February 3 pledge by the World Bank to review funds that could be deployed quickly was aimed at poorer countries that could be affected by the pandemic, a bank employee said. China agreed to a reduction in borrowing from reforms related to a $ 13 billion World Bank capital increase approved by shareholders in 2018.

The World Bank adopted a new five-year plan for China in December that provides $ 1 to $ 1.5 billion in annual lending, compared to $ 1.8 billion in annual average over the past five years.

Malpass said that lending to China in fiscal 2020, ending June 30, would likely be below this range. Although the bank is “processing” its lending to China as part of a capital increase in 2018, the bank would surely provide funding “global public goods,” Malpass said.

These include environmental projects, private sector development and reforms for state-owned companies. The only new financing from China approved by the World Bank in fiscal year 2020 is a $ 150 million loan for a $ 686 million project to conserve forests in the upper reaches of the Yangtze Basin.

