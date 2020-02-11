Advertisement

According to a government analysis, the Kangaroo Island Dunnart, the northern Corroboree Frog and the Blue Mountains Water Skink are among the 113 species that desperately need attention after the bush fire crisis.

Nineteen mammals, 13 birds, 20 reptiles, 17 frogs, five invertebrates, 22 crabs and 17 species of fish have been identified as the most needy animals in the coming weeks and months.

The list was created after Environment Minister Sussan Ley convened an expert panel to analyze what species needed short-term help and long-term restoration work in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement

The list is based on considerations of how endangered a species was before the fire crisis, how much of its range has burned, and how likely would its reaction to a fire be.

All the animals on the list have burned at least 30% of their range and in some cases the number is much higher.

Sarah Legge, a wildlife ecologist in the expert group, emphasized that the list was a “first cut” and would change as more areas became safer and detailed assessments could be made.

“If we learn more about how species reacted locally, we will improve this list,” she said.

“There could be more species, but I hope some of them will come off.”

The list includes species that have already been classified as threatened according to national environmental laws before the fires, and some, such as B. Albert’s Lyrebird and Parma Wallaby, who did not.

The platypus is one of a handful of species that have been provisionally added to the list as more information is collected about how they were affected by the fires.

Of particular concern are the Kangaroo Island Dunnart, where 95% of its range has burned out, and the Kangaroo Island subspecies of the glossy black cockatoo, which has lost much of its habitat for feeding.

There are also fears that fires in East Gippsland have brought the long-foot potoroo closer to extinction.

Some species of fish that only occur in one or two locations and are already affected by drought are also considered at risk if ash and sediment flow into these waters.

Ley said Tuesday that separate work had been done to compile a list of plants, but this list would take more time to evaluate because of the large number of species.

Plants that are already classified as threatened are rated first.

Work must also be done to assess the effects of fires on most invertebrates.

Last month, the Morrison government announced initial $ 50 million emergency aid to wildlife affected by the fires.

The intervention work varies according to the needs of a species, but may also include feed supplements, the construction of nesting boxes, the control of predators and possibly the relocation of fish species in an emergency.

State governments have already started some work, such as dropping food for animals that have survived fires but lost their food habitat.