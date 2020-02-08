Advertisement

Senator Amy Klobuchar has raised $ 2 million since Friday’s democratic debate in 2020, as her campaign showed on Saturday.

The strong performance underscores the stamina of the Minnesota senatorial campaign, despite consistently outperforming Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Klobuchar was regularly selected by these candidates. She voted among the other top candidates and received only 12% of the vote after persistent campaigns in Iowa.

Nevertheless, it has remained an integral part of the debate and has been supported by the New York Times and recently by a number of coveted New Hampshire newspapers.

Maura Keefe, former chief of staff of New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, said Klobuchar managed to stay in the race by consistently exceeding expectations.

“She has the ability to exceed expectations and she certainly did very well last night,” said Keefe. “The final argument is good in every race, but especially in a crowded field where 50% of the voters are undecided, the final reaction can be very important.

“She had an outstanding debate and spoke out for the choice, which is her story and ability to attract independent and moderate people. So she has been involved in the conversation here for the past few days. It relies on dynamism and surprise and exceeds expectations, and so it goes on. “

During Friday’s debate, Klobuchar has largely excelled in criticizing the idea that a “cool newcomer” would make a good president – while cleverly exploiting Buttigieg’s outfield against him. She also took up Buttigieg’s previous statement that the impeachment process was strenuous.

I don’t know who told her that her strategy to be the candidate was just to get white women from the Midwest to vote for you

Bakari Sellers

The praise for Klobuchar came from people like Chris Matthews from MSNBC, who said, “She seemed like a president tonight. She seemed to be the president I would like to have as president. “

Columnist Frida Ghitis said in a CNN comment: “On Friday night, I once imagined the Minnesota Senator tearing Trump up on this stage.”

Even a piece in the conservative Washington Examiner praised Klobuchar and Kaylee McGhee wrote that during the debate, she had “successfully sold herself as the ideal centrist choice for the Democratic Party.”

Klobuchar’s path beyond New Hampshire is unclear, however. She is not expected to win primary school in New Hampshire. A survey by the CNN / University of New Hampshire Survey Center found that it is represented here with only 5% support, far behind Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden. In the next main competition, the Nevada Caucuses, recent surveys have shown that Klobuchar is in the low single digits.

In South Carolina, a state with a large African-American electorate that Biden trusts, she has been in a similar position, according to recent polls. It is also unclear how Klobuchar’s background as a strict prosecutor will play there. In the past elections, she appeared as a public prosecutor in a tough election campaign.

Klobuchar said during an interview on Meet the Press in 2006: “I am committed to this war on terror. I am someone who puts people in jail for a living. I am tough in the security area. And I tell you this: I believe that the people at the front must have the tools to be able to eavesdrop, they must have the tools to do the surveillance that we need.

“I supported the Patriot Act, I supported some of the changes that were later made to the Patriot Act with library books, library materials, and the like.”

Former South Carolina representative Bakari Sellers said he had seen no contact from Klobuchar or her campaign with black state voters. In an interview on Saturday, a day after the debate, Sellers said, “It didn’t even try to win black voters. I don’t know who told her that her strategy to be the Democratic candidate was just to get white women from the Midwest to vote for you. Whoever did that has to be fired. I don’t know which black woman Amy Klobuchar chooses. “

Sellers also admitted that Klobuchar is a talented politician.

“It’s fun for me because she’s probably as talented as a prosecutor in the debate phase,” Sellers said. “The last prosecutor we had on the debate stage was driven out of town because she was a prosecutor – but nobody pushed her on the subject.”

Ruth Ann Gaines, a representative of the State of Iowa, who is black, was the first representative of the state to advocate a Klobuchar.