According to the Irish Prime Minister, there will always be a seat for Great Britain in the EU Current Brexit news and top stories

Heads of state or government attend a meeting at the headquarters of the European Council in Brussels. (JOHN THYS / AFP via Getty Images)

There will always be a place for Britain in the European Union, the Irish Prime Minister stressed.

Leo Varadkar, who reiterated his concern about being able to conclude a deal by December 31, said that Britain would return to the EU if it ever wanted to return.

“The UK is leaving the European Union on Friday. We say goodbye to an old friend who is going on an adventure,” he said.

“We hope it works for them. But if not, there will always be a place for them at the table.”

Before a meeting of EU chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, in Dublin, the Taoiseach told the BBC that the EU would enter the negotiations in a stronger position than the United Kingdom.

“The European Union is a union of 27 member states. Britain is only one country. We have a population and market of 450 million people,” he said.

“In the UK it’s around 60 (million) so if you have two teams playing against each other and playing football, who do you think has the stronger team?”

But Varadkar later told reporters that the Brexit talks need not be a competition with winners and losers.

He said that both sides could work together to achieve a mutually beneficial agreement.

“Ireland will be friends with Britain in the future, we want to be friends with our closest neighbor,” he replied.

“But there is no doubt that we are in the ‘Team EU’. We are part of the 27 and maintain solidarity with all Member States and European institutions that have shown solidarity with us over the past two or three years.

“I think if you look at it as competition, the European Union is in a very strong position – we are 27 countries, we have 450 million inhabitants and the internal market is the largest economy in the world.

“But I don’t think we have to look at it as a competition. There is a possibility that we will work with the UK in the next few months and make a future relationship and trade deal that is mutually beneficial and that is the spirit in which we will enter into these conversations. “

Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out requesting an extension of the transition period during which the UK complies with EU rules to allow for further talks.

Michel Barnier said that if no agreement was reached by the end of the year, it could not be “business as usual”.

“There is a particular risk of a rock edge for retailers,” he added.

“We will use this time to keep our line, protect our interests and principles and always be ready to build a strong and ambitious partnership.

“Great Britain is there as a friend and ally for our common security and economic partners.”

