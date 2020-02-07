Advertisement

The outbreak of the corona virus could do more damage to the Australian economy than the outbreak of the Sars in 2003, said Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe.

Lowe, who appeared in front of the House of Representatives economic committee in Canberra on Friday, said China’s economy is now much larger and more integrated into the global economy.

“Our relations with China are much broader than before, the Chinese population is much more mobile than in 2003 and the Chinese economy grew very strongly in 2003.

“It hit 2% in one quarter but came back quickly. Growth is now slower and the ability to recover and incentivize is not that great. “

He said the Chinese authorities’ response to preventing people from getting around in China was also greater than during the Sars epidemic.

“So the break in normal life in China is much bigger than in Sars,” he said.

He agreed with the committee chair, Liberal MP Tim Wilson, that coronavirus would likely have a greater impact on the Australian economy than Sars.

He said the virus spread “extremely quickly”.

“Everyone hopes this number will drop fairly quickly. If this is the case and the number of cases stabilizes, we could see a rebound. “

“We are currently seeing that the first order effect is for international students coming to Australia.”

The crisis is also affecting tourism and the supply chains of companies importing goods from China.

“In my opinion, the potential risk to the Australian economy is greater than that of Sars, and in fact none of us know how it will affect it.”

Lowe said that while the economy began to recover, it lacked “momentum”, which was reflected in a lack of private sector investment.

This was necessary to get wages going again and bring inflation back into the RBA’s target range of 2% to 3%.

He said he had no “crystal ball” about the prospects for inflation, but assured committee members that the central bank would not raise interest rates until inflation remained in the target range.

Inflation has consistently fallen below the target range of 2-3% and is one of the reasons why the liquidity rate is at a record low of 0.75%.

The consumer price index was 1.8% at the end of 2019.

“We will only raise interest rates if we are very confident that inflation will be in the region of two to three percent over the long term,” said Dr. Lowe on Friday in front of the House of Representatives Economic Committee in Canberra.

When asked by committee chairman and Liberal MP Tim Wilson whether he had a time frame for it, the governor said, “I wish I could give you the answer … I don’t have a crystal ball.”

“I want it to be sooner rather than later.”

On the other hand, Dr. Lowe told the committee that negative interest rates were “extremely unlikely” while the need for other options such as quantitative easing (QE) was not met.

“I don’t expect it to be achieved. That is why it is not currently on our agenda, ”he said in his opening speech to the committee.

He reiterated that QE – where the central bank buys government bonds and other securities to pump money into the economy – would only be considered if the liquidity rate reached 0.25%.

The central bank remains optimistic about the economic outlook and forecasts growth of 2.75% at the end of the year and 3% by the end of 2021.

He expects the negative effects of the devastating bush fires and the outbreak of the coronavirus to be short-lived.

Although the unemployment rate is reasonable at 5.1%, it is desirable that it be much lower.

“If you had told me two or three years ago that we had average employment growth of almost 2.5%, I would have thought that the unemployment rate was now close to four,” he said.

“The big surprise was that labor force participation increased. There is no shortage of jobs in Australia. In fact, it was very strong. But there is a lot of additional labor supply. “

This is not the case, for example, in the United States.