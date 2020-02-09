According to the EU turnout of 62.59% in Delhi, AAP questions “delay”

Advertisement

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |

Published: February 10, 2020, 4:38:54 am

While the turnout in Delhi in the parliamentary elections in 2015 was 67.12%, it fell to 60.5% in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Advertisement

The election commission announced on Sunday evening that the final turnout in the Parliamentary elections in Delhi was 62.59%. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) question the “delay” Www.celesio.com/ag/?redirect=true&n…id=4&nx=1665 When the final turnout was announced earlier, the election committee announced that it had followed the election “Defined Process” Compile data.

While the turnout in Delhi in the parliamentary elections in 2015 was 67.12%, it fell to 60.5% in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWvVEQjnuGw (/ embed)

When the 70 constituencies in Delhi voted on Saturday, several polling stations experienced a rush after 6 p.m. On Saturday at 6.30 p.m., the election committee had estimated the turnout to be 61.91%.

AAP chief and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted without hearing the last word from the commission before Sunday afternoon: “What is the commission doing? Why don’t they release voter turnout numbers a few hours after the poll? “

Absolutely shocking. What does EC do? Why don’t you announce your turnout a few hours after the election? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

At an afternoon press conference, AAP MP Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh, said the party feared a “deep conspiracy”. “So far, the EC has given the percentage of votes in each election. It has been 24 hours since the Delhi assembly elections have ended, but the EC is not ready to announce the percentage of votes. This indicates a deep conspiracy. The European Commission should explain why it has not yet announced the percentage of votes. It is the first time in the history of 70 years that the European Commission is not ready to announce the percentage of votes, “he said.

Hours later, Delhi election director Ranbir Singh and Deputy Electoral Commissioner Sandeep Saxena spoke at a press conference in the evening about the final figures. Saxena denied any delay and said, “We wanted to get an exact number instead of speculating. This is not uncommon and we are not too late … It is not about early or late. This is a set process. “

Delhi CEO Singh previously denied any delay. “Data is entered by officials returning to the system. In addition, an exact check is carried out. Officials worked through the night to take the EVMs to security rooms and tabulate the data. The exercise is largely over. The data provided by the chairpersons will be updated, ”he said.

Singh said there was no “exceptional” delay and the numbers were updated regularly through the mobile turnout application.

While an official from the European Commission, who did not want to be named, admitted that he was late, he traced it back to the election committee’s request to record voter turnout. “It takes some time to enter data into the application. That’s all. During the Lok Sabha election, there were some complaints about discrepancies between provisional and final turnout data. Officials are therefore particularly cautious,” said the official.

However, the Delhi Minister of Health and Shakur Basti’s candidate, Satyendar Jain, questioned the data that was exchanged via the mobile application. “After compiling Form 17c for 143 booths, a total of 98,012 out of 144,777 votes were cast in my constituency (Shakurbasti), which corresponds to 67.7% of the votes, while the website of the European Commission contains only 49.19% of the votes. Why wasn’t the official survey data published even 22 hours after the survey? “He tweeted earlier in the day.

Voter turnout in the constituency was later updated to 67.6%.

The Delhi CEO said officials have started uploading data since morning. “The process started in the morning and ended around 7 p.m.,” he said.

While Ballimaran had the highest turnout (71.6%), Delhi Cantonment had the lowest turnout (45.4%).

In response to AAP’s allegation that two EVMs were in the possession of officers on duty after the vote, Singh said these were “reserved machines” that had not been used for the vote. He said the district election office had submitted a report on this.

“The area sector officer was issued two sets of reserved machines that were not used during the polls. In one case, the vehicle was 500 meters from the polling station. The officer left one machine in the vehicle and went back to get the other. When he returned the second machine, people saw him and surrounded him and asked what he was doing with EVMs after the survey. The police were called and the officer later submitted the machines to the vault, ”said Singh.

Meanwhile, the BJP department in Delhi condemned AAP’s criticism. “In the past week, those responsible at AAP have found that they are losing ground. The surveys on the exit of television stations published before the vote ended gave AAP new hope. The exit elections, which were published shortly after 6:00 p.m., must be based on voter reactions of 3:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. and are therefore not completely reliable, “said Praveen Shankar Kapoor, BJP spokesman in Delhi.

All initial polls predicted the return of the AAP to power.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest election news.