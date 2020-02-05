Advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulo’s son Michael Consuelos had a rude awakening after graduation.

The 22-year-old moved to Bushwick, Brooklyn after completing his research at New York College and is currently studying what it means to pay for his personal approach without the support of his famous father and mother.

“I feel that he loves freedom. He hates paying his personal rent and he’s chronically poor, “Ripa mentioned on” Jimmy Kimmel Stay! “” I don’t think he ever trained excessive poverty like this. “

Michael grew up in the swanky penthouse of the household they bought for $ 20 million in 2014 when they all grew up in a $ 27 million townhouse on the Higher East Facet.

As proof that Michael wasn’t dependent on dollars and cents in the past, the morning presenter, 49 mentioned that he hadn’t bothered about the $ 20 his grandparents would send him in an annual Halloween card, the snail mail.

“Now that he lives in his personal account, he is referred to as” Halloween envelope arrived “three times. Simply so that he can have electrical energy,” said Ripa. “He experiences how he is an adult.”

According to Forbes, Ripa has to spend about $ 20 million a year on “Stay With Kelly and Ryan”.

Kelly and Mark are also the father and mother of Lola Consuelos, who started at New York University in late August, and the teenage son Joaquin Consuelos.