BRUSSELS / SAN FRANCISCO :

According to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Apple Inc.’s key iPhone manufacturing partner, factories worldwide work with government agencies to ensure virus protection and prepare security measures with the approval of local authorities.

“Our group has not yet received customer requests to resume production,” the company, also known as Foxconn, said in a statement on Saturday.

The company had asked employees at a plant in Shenzhen not to return to work after a memo published by Bloomberg News when the extended New Year break ends on Monday.

Nikkei Asian Review reported on Saturday that Foxconn had dropped plans to resume production after the Chinese authorities intervened. Public health experts indicated that the company is at high risk of infection at its Shenzhen plants and that work could not be resumed after on-site inspections.

The local government is currently reviewing whether Foxconn’s Shenzhen headquarters have implemented the necessary measures, the Shenzhen Office for Industry and Information Technology said in a WeChat post on Sunday.

This includes the establishment of a virus protection system and a quarantine location as well as the storage of goods that would be needed to combat the virus. In Longhua, Foxconn’s headquarters are in China.

Three Foxconn units applied to resume production on February 6, and “the audit is being performed properly,” the office said, denying that it prevented Foxconn from implementing its resumption plans.

Foxconn manufactures the vast majority of iPhones in the world in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou in the province of Henan.

The company follows the recommendations of local authorities and has “fully coordinated with the authorities” to take virus prevention measures and take security measures before work begins, Foxconn said in its statement.

