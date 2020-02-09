Advertisement

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council, the federal agency for indirect taxes, will make changes to tax rates on goods and services an annual affair.

Sitharaman said that frequent changes in GST rates have led to a reverse tariff structure that made raw materials more expensive than the finished product, which in some cases also caused tax refund problems.

“So if an item’s tax rate is lowered, there are many other ripple effects. This wave effect affects reimbursement, “Sitharaman said when interacting with the budget with reporters in Kolkata.

As a result, companies said they were unable to plan how much they would have to put aside for taxation in a full year. Similarly, governments (states and the center) could not assess what they would earn with the GST all year round, she said.

“Checking interest rates every three months creates uncertainty … We also discussed this in the GST Council. We have made a proposal to the GST Council – can we imagine a situation where we would rationalize every three months rather than every three months?

It is the first time that the center has spoken of progressing slowly with the frequency of GST rate cuts. Since the introduction of VAT on July 1, 2017, there have been more than half a dozen rounds of rate cuts that also impacted the center’s revenue. Because the issue was sensitive, rate cuts often became a political problem that put pressure on the government to revise the rate before the elections.

“Annual interest rate revision is a great approach because it will be stable for at least a year, which is less of a hassle for businesses as they don’t have to keep track of interest rates after every GST Council meeting. However, there could be a problem if there is an urgent need to revise the rate or correct anomalies, “said Abhishek Jain, a partner at EY. In December, Sitharaman, who also leads the GST Council, announced that the government was concerned is working to streamline the GST regime There are currently four major tax tables: 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, and there have been discussions about increasing tax rates for some items. At the last meeting in December the Council decided not to Rate hikes after official data showed that consumer goods production contracted 18% in October, the fifth consecutive month.

Sitharaman urged industry to present its assessment concerns to States, which in turn can address them at Council meetings.

“The center alone cannot say that interest rates will be cut, because it gives the impression that if the companies are in the states, then why the states are not talking about it … It will also be healthier if states are through Ministers express their concern. ” Council meetings), “said Sitharaman.

