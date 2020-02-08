According to Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran should increase military power to prevent war

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Dubai |

Published: February 8, 2020, 5:23:56 pm

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei greets at the start of his meeting in Tehran, Iran, on February 8, 2020, as an air force and air defense staff. A portrait of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs in the background. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Advertisement

Iran must strengthen its military power to prevent war, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday to a gathering of Air Force commanders, dismissing US sanctions against the country as a “criminal act.”

“We should be strong to prevent any war against the county. Being weak will encourage our enemies to attack Iran, ”said Khamenei, Iran’s chief authority, according to the state-run news agency IRNA.

The Islamic Republic has vowed to increase its military strength despite increasing pressure from western countries to limit its military capabilities, including its ballistic missile program.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have increased since 2018 when U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a pact between Iran and the world powers in 2015, under which Tehran accepted the termination of its nuclear program in return for sanctions lifting.

Khamenei, who has rejected US sanctions as a “criminal act”, has prohibited Iranian officials from holding talks unless the United States returns to the agreement and removes all sanctions. He said Iran should distance its economy from dependence on oil exports. (AP)

“Since the revolution, they have wanted to prevent us from having a strong military and a strong air force … but look at us now. We even build airplanes. We have turned their pressure into an opportunity, ”Khamenei said on state television.

Iran celebrates the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that overthrew United States-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in ​​1979.

Washington has imposed crippling sanctions aimed at stopping all Iranian oil exports and wants to force Iran to negotiate to reach a broader agreement.

Khamenei, who dismissed US sanctions as a “crime”, has prohibited Iranian officials from holding talks unless the United States returns to the agreement and removes all sanctions. He said Iran should distance its economy from dependence on oil exports.

Iran and the United States stormed to the brink of war in early January when Tehran’s most prominent General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack on his convoy in Baghdad.

Tehran responded to missile attacks on US targets in Iraq.

Iranian television reported that 80 “American terrorists” were killed and US helicopters and military equipment were damaged without evidence. Washington denied that there were deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.