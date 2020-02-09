Advertisement

The first case of a novel coronavirus in the Philippines – a Chinese tourist from Wuhan who had traveled with a man who died from the virus – no longer shows symptoms and may soon be released.

The last test on the 38-year-old woman, which was carried out on February 6, showed that she was negative for the virus, according to the health authority. Two consecutive negative tests are required before a patient can be discharged.

“This shows that the novel coronavirus is not uniformly fatal and that recovery is more likely than dying from the disease,” said Dr. Edsel Salvana, director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the University of the Philippines. “Please don’t panic or fake news.”

Salvana was active on social media and tried to combat misinformation about the outbreak.

The government is also taking care of the return of 30 Filipinos, including a toddler, from the Chinese province of Hubei. They arrived on a rented plane early Sunday and were taken to a remote facility near Manila to begin a 14-day quarantine.

The first case was the “travel companion” – allegedly the girlfriend – of the 44-year-old Wuhan man who died on February 1 of the virus. It is the first and only coronavirus death outside of China and Hong Kong.

The Philippines reported three cases. The third, a 60-year-old woman from Wuhan, was belatedly confirmed after she left the country. The health department said she appeared to have recovered from the corona virus. She was released after the samples sent to Australia tested negative. However, a late test from a previous sample, carried out after the country acquired the ability to perform local tests, was positive.

No transmission is known in the country, but more than 200 cases are monitored for possible exposure to confirmed cases.